Trent Johnson named as new assistant coach for U of L men's basketball team

Trent Johnson named as new assistant coach for U of L men's basketball team

Trent Johnson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Acting head U of L men's basketball coach David Padgett has named the man who will fill his old position.

On Wednesday afternoon, Padgett named Trent Johnson as a new U of L assistant coach.

"I literally could not have hired a better guy," Padgett said at a news conference. "He’s going to be great for me to lean on."

According to a news release from U of L, Johnson is described as a man with 36 years of coaching experience, including 17 years as a head coach at four collegiate programs.

"Coach Johnson is highly experienced," said Padgett, in a statement. "I've personally known him for a long time. He was the head coach at Nevada when his son and I played in high school together. He is going to bring a wealth of knowledge to our program. He's someone that I will be able to lean on and our players will be able to relate well to him. I think under the circumstances, I don't think that we could find a better hire."

According to the news release, Johnson has been involved in men's basketball programs at Nevada, Stanford, LSU and TCU. He also served as a collegiate assistant coach at Utah, Washington, Rice and Stanford. Additionally, he was an assistant coach at Boise High School.

Johnson steps into the role vacated by Padgett. Late last month, Padgett, then an assistant coach, was named the program's interim head coach. The move came two days after coach Rick Pitino was suspended indefinitely, after it was learned that the U of L men's basketball team was involved in an FBI bribery investigation.

