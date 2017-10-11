JCPS to get $1 million in sale of former Frost Middle School

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office said the clown actor is a 28-year-old man from Radcliff.More >>
Protesters took to the streets of Louisville on Tuesday after a man was shot and killed by police Sunday night.More >>
Rick Pitino's lawyer said the University of Louisville has made a rush to judgement in essentially firing the coach and is reacting on emotion, not facts.More >>
The victim was crossing Dixie Highway when he was hit by a silver SUV in the southbound lanes.More >>
Dean Walker never imagined that everyone he held dear would die in the same year.More >>
Seven teachers and assistants within JCPS have been fired since a report was released from the Administration for Children and Families in August alleging children were slapped, threatened and thrown in a closet.More >>
Police say the suspect got more than he bargained for when the victim pulled a gun himself and shot him.More >>
The Shepherdsville Police Department is arresting more suspects and seizing more narcotics with the help of two new K-9s, according to a department leader.More >>
Jefferson County Public Schools plans to sell the former Frost Middle School property in Valley Station to Louisville Gas & Electric Co. for $1 million.More >>
Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration cannot shield the identities of the shareholders of Braidy Industries Inc., the company in which the state invested $15 million of taxpayer funds last spring, Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office has ruled.More >>
Two recent scandals in the University of Louisville men’s basketball program show “a pattern” of “inappropriate behavior” that justifies firing head coach Rick Pitino, the university’s interim president wrote in a letter to Pitino dated Tuesday.More >>
Today’s University of Louisville Foundation is “unrecognizable” from the free-spending, opaque organization that existed under former U of L President James Ramsey. That was the message the foundation’s interim executive director, Keith Sherman, had.More >>
The University of Louisville and its nonprofit foundation could see their credit ratings take a hit as a result of the latest scandal in the men’s basketball program.More >>
The privately held Louisville City FC soccer team released a complete list of its owners Thursday as the Metro Council continues to consider borrowing $30 million to put toward a stadium for the team in Butchertown.More >>
One Prospect homeowner's persistent battle against county officials has raised legitimate questions about the exact location of the Jefferson-Oldham county line.More >>
Lawyers working for the University of Louisville Foundation are examining whether the compensation the nonprofit organization paid to university and foundation employees in the era of former U of L President James Ramsey was “reasonable.”More >>
