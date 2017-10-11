JCPS to get $1 million in sale of former Frost Middle School - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPS to get $1 million in sale of former Frost Middle School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  Jefferson County Public Schools plans to sell the former Frost Middle School property in Valley Station to Louisville Gas & Electric Co. for $1 million.

The Jefferson County Board of Education approved the pending sale at its meeting Tuesday night.

Frost Middle School closed after the 2015-2016 school year and was combined with Stuart Middle on Stuart’s campus.

The former Frost campus is about 41 acres, according to Jefferson County PVA  records.

LG&E’s Mill Creek power plant is adjacent to the Frost property.

An LG&E spokeswoman was not immediately able to comment on the company's plan for the property.

JCPS will pay a broker commission worth 4 percent of the sale -- $40,000 – to O’Dell Realty & Auction Co. of Hodgenville, Ky., according to a contract approved by the school board.

