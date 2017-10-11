Man considered person of interest in Delphi teens' murders facin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man considered person of interest in Delphi teens' murders facing new charges

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man considered a "person of interest" in the murders of two Delphi, Indiana teens faces new charges.

Daniel Nations is accused of trespassing and assault after police in Colorado say he tried to get in someone's car.

He was arrested there last month after police say he was driving with expired Indiana plates.

Nations is also accused of threatening people on a Colorado trail with a hatchet.

Indiana State Police went to Colorado to question him about the murders of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German.

They were found dead off a hiking trail in February.

The detectives returned last week and said they have no information that specifically includes him or excludes him as a suspect in the double homicide.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.