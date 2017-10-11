Man considered person of interest in Delphi teens' murders facing new charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man considered a "person of interest" in the murders of two Delphi, Indiana teens faces new charges.

Daniel Nations is accused of trespassing and assault after police in Colorado say he tried to get in someone's car.

He was arrested there last month after police say he was driving with expired Indiana plates.

Nations is also accused of threatening people on a Colorado trail with a hatchet.

Indiana State Police went to Colorado to question him about the murders of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German.

They were found dead off a hiking trail in February.

The detectives returned last week and said they have no information that specifically includes him or excludes him as a suspect in the double homicide.

