Habitat for Humanity and Google Fiber building home together in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Habitat for Humanity and Google Fiber building home together in Portland neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From vacant lot to family home.

Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville is teaming up with Google Fiber to build a house in the Portland neighborhood on Bank Street.

Google Fiber donated $45,000 for the project.

A team of Google Fiber volunteers is also helping with the physical labor for the build.

Habitat's mission focuses on putting God's love into action, by bringing people together to build homes, community and hope.

"Basically, I want to be useful. As the scriptures say, it's my hands and feet that keep the work going. And I have a saying that says 'love is not a feeling, love is what you do.' And so that why we do it," said 

Louisville's Habitat has built or renovated over 90 homes in the Portland neighborhood.

This project is a four-day build, set to be finished on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.