REPORT: Kentuckians receiving disability benefits increased by nearly 250 percent over 35 year period

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new report shows a massive increase in the number of Kentuckians receiving disability benefits.

A report from Kentucky's Disability Determination Services says the state's combined disability enrollment grew by 249 percent between 1980 and 2015.

Childhood enrollment specifically grew 449 percent.

It is important to note the state's population grew by 21 percent during that time.

State officials say since 2002, Kentucky has always been at least the second highest state in the country for the the percentage of the population receiving disability benefits.

