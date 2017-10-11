Ninth Street ramps to close several hours for maintenance work t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ninth Street ramps to close several hours for maintenance work this evening

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you use the ramps from I-64 to Ninth Street, be prepared for delays this evening. 

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says maintenance staff will be trimming trees and brush at the Ninth Street/Roy Wilkins Avenue interchange, which is Exit 4. 

Crews are scheduled to start working at 6 p.m. on the ramp from I-64 West to Ninth Street. The left lane of this ramp will be closed.

Once that work is complete, crews will switch to the ramp from I-64 East to Ninth Street and the right lane will be closed.

The maintenance work is scheduled to be finished no later than 11 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
