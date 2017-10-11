Mr. "P" Express celebrates 30th anniversary

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A family-owned trucking company in Indiana is putting the pedal to the metal.

Mister "P" Express Inc. started with three trucks, but has has expanded to 200 tractors and 600 trailers.

The company celebrated its 30th anniversary on Oct. 11.

Mr. "P" Express is family-owned and -operated by Allan Parnell, his wife, Bunny, and daughter, Cynthia. It employs more than 300 people in Jeffersonville and has opened a driving school for truck drivers that qualifies them for an entry level position as an over-the-road driver.

"I used to go call on new customers and they would say, 'who are you?' and I'd say 'Mr. P,'" Parnell said. He says when customers found out he was new and had only a few rigs, they didn't want to do business with him.

"Those were hard days but we never gave up," Parnall said.

Mister "P" will open a training facility in the River Ridge Commerce Center in the spring of 2018.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.