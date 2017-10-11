Family Health Centers taking over west Louisville health clinic

He allegedly claimed to be undercover. Now authorities say he's under arrest.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of west Louisville will soon have more access to the health care they desperately need.

Family Health Centers is taking over a clinic in the Russell neighborhood to give the community more options for affordable health services.

"There's a shortage of primary care providers all across our community,” said Bill Wager, President and CEO of Family Health Centers. "We know there's a need for improved access to quality primary care in this neighborhood.”

Located on West Market Street and South 25th Street, the clinic will replace a KentuckyOne Health practice that shut down in August.

Faced with declining patient volumes, the clinic was seeing as low as five patients a day. After community leaders spoke out about how the closure would impact the residents who live in the area, the organization decided to transfer ownership of the clinic to Family Health Centers.

“This is critical to the west Louisville community,” Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said.

The clinic provides new options to a disadvantaged community.

"The west end of Louisville as a whole, and many other parts of the city, are medically under-served,” Wagner said.

Many patients from the Russell and Shawnee neighborhoods rely on a Portland health clinic, which has caused some people to put off getting treatment until it is too late.

"As a result, a lot of folks end up going to the emergency room,” Wagner said.

Some west Louisville residents also face transportation challenges, but this clinic has a TARC stop right out front.

"It's on the bus line," Sexton Smith said. "It's easily accessible."

Copies of health records will also be transferred over from KentuckyOne Health to Family Health Centers so patients will have an easier time transitioning.

"We want good quality health care, easily available and accessible and affordable in our neighborhoods,” Sexton Smith said. “We don't want anything different here in west Louisville than we are already getting everywhere else in the county."

The clinic is scheduled to open on Nov. 6.

