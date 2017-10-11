Part-time master control operator (10/9/17) - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Part-time master control operator (10/9/17)

Posted:

JOB DESCRIPTION:
The WDRB / WMYO Operations Department is a seven-day, 24-hour facility. Duties including switching all on-air programming in accordance with the WDRB or WMYO official log, operating Windows-based video servers, utilizing various record / playout formats for on-air content, completing FCC and station log reports on a daily basis, as well as additional responsibilities as-needed depending on shift work performed. The candidate must be willing to work nights and weekends. The position reports to the director of programming and operations. This part-time position is three 8-hour shifts per week, plus additional hours as-needed by the department.

BENEFITS: Not applicable.

SALARY / WAGE: Negotiable.

POSITION: Part-time.

DESIRED REQUIREMENTS: 
Previous broadcast experience, college degree or work toward a degree, plus knowledge of Windows-based media applications.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
High school diploma or equivalent. Experience with Microsoft applications, including Windows Operating Platforms XP or Windows 7.

TO APPLY:
Please send resume to:

WDRB-TV
Attn: Harry Beam
624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, Ky. 40203

WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

