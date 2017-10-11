Dog Flu making big comeback in Louisville

Dean Walker never imagined that everyone he held dear would die in the same year.

Dean Walker never imagined that everyone he held dear would die in the same year.

Police say the suspect got more than he bargained for when the victim pulled a gun himself and shot him.

Police say the suspect got more than he bargained for when the victim pulled a gun himself and shot him.

A maintenance worker said Wednesday he told hotel dispatchers to call police and report a gunman had opened fire with a rifle inside Mandalay Bay before the shooter began firing from his high-rise suite into a crowd at a nearby musical performance.

A maintenance worker said Wednesday he told hotel dispatchers to call police and report a gunman had opened fire with a rifle inside Mandalay Bay before the shooter began firing from his high-rise suite into a crowd at a nearby musical performance.

The victim was crossing Dixie Highway when he was hit by a silver SUV in the southbound lanes.

The victim was crossing Dixie Highway when he was hit by a silver SUV in the southbound lanes.

Rick Pitino's lawyer said the University of Louisville has made a rush to judgement in essentially firing the coach and is reacting on emotion, not facts.

Rick Pitino's lawyer said the University of Louisville has made a rush to judgement in essentially firing the coach and is reacting on emotion, not facts.

Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday following a meeting with U of L interim President Greg Postel and board of trustees chairman David Grissom

Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday following a meeting with U of L interim President Greg Postel and board of trustees chairman David Grissom

He allegedly claimed to be undercover. Now authorities say he's under arrest.

He allegedly claimed to be undercover. Now authorities say he's under arrest.

Memphis, Ind. man accused of impersonating police officers in effort to get free food from Taco Bell

Memphis, Ind. man accused of impersonating police officers in effort to get free food from Taco Bell

Protesters took to the streets of Louisville on Tuesday after a man was shot and killed by police Sunday night.

Protesters took to the streets of Louisville on Tuesday after a man was shot and killed by police Sunday night.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office said the clown actor is a 28-year-old man from Radcliff.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office said the clown actor is a 28-year-old man from Radcliff.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- Calm and lethargic is not how Cody the Golden Retriever usually goes about his day. He's had a tough go of it this past week.

"He stopped eating," said Cody's owner, Angie Schultz. "He didn't want to drink ... We were concerned."

He also had a 104-degree fever and respiratory problems. Schultz knew she had to do something.

"We're trying to figure out, with blood and x-rays, what's going on," she said.

A lot of other pet parents are in the same boat. They've been showing up daily at Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in east Louisville.

"We've just recently, in the past two or three weeks, had a major resurgence of respiratory cases around the community," said Dr. Scott Rizzo with BluePearl Animal Hospital. "Testing is still pointing to this being canine influenza."

There are more cases in Louisville than anywhere else in the country right now. It's so bad that BluePearl isn't allowing dogs showing symptoms of influenza, or their owners, to walk through the front door.

"They would not let us in because we're connected to the dog, and we could spread it to another dog," Schultz said.

Instead, a sign directs them to a quarantine trailer on the side of the building.

The pet hospital isn't alone.

"We're still seeing major exposures in boarding facilities and doggy day cares across the city," Rizzo said.

PetSmart on Westport Road has been calling customers warning that their animals have been exposed to sickness.

The Pet Station Country Club on Murphy Lane got hit too. It shut down Wednesday to clean. Doors will remain closed there until Monday.

After getting the vaccine, animal doctors say the best thing you can do to protect your dog is to keep it away from others. Places like dog parks are big no-nos.

"Choose not to go to those places where there's large numbers of dogs that are congregating together," Rizzo said.

Schultz plans to take that advice, because seeing Cody in his current state is rough.

"He's my baby," she said.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved