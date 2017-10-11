Metro Corrections officer fires shot outside Highlands Kroger - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Corrections officer fires shot outside Highlands Kroger

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An off-duty Metro Corrections officer fired a shot Wednesday at the Highlands Kroger.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Kroger on Bardstown Road near Trevilian Way.

Police said an off-duty corrections officer was inside the store when he was saw someone allegedly shoplifting. Investigators said the corrections officer confronted the person and spoke with him or her about returning the items.

But the suspect reportedly got in a car and tried to "cause harm" to the officer. The officer then fired a shot but did not hit the suspect.

No one was hit or injured, and the suspect fled the scene.

LMPD is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.