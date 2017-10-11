Crews finishing repaving work on section of Lexington Road - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Crews finishing repaving work on section of Lexington Road

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Crews are wrapping up work on the Lexington Road improvement project as workers added another layer of paint to the new lanes between Payne Street and Grinstead Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

The improvement plans included repaving the road and repositioning the stripes so there would be one lane in either direction along with designated left turn lanes and bike lanes. Before, Lexington Road had two lanes in either direction and very little room to share with cyclists.

Some business owners along Lexington Road believe the work has made an initial improvement on slowing drivers down.

“It seems to be going really smooth now,” Sondra Powell said. “I think the road noise has been cut down quite a bit by the repaving. The traffic has slowed down a little bit.”

Powell owns Red Hot Roasters at the intersection of Lexington Road and Payne Street, which was the site of many vehicle accidents in the Lexington corridor. Powell thinks the road work went really well and is impressed so far.

“We’re pleasantly surprised,” she said. “It’s only been paved for a couple of weeks, and there has not been any accidents. I don’t know if two weeks is long enough to tell, but it does seem like it’s slowed everything down. And I haven’t seen as many close calls.”

Mike Sewell regularly rides his bike to work downtown along Lexington Road, and he believes there will be a reduction in crashes over time from the lane changes. He said more cyclists are comfortable riding along Lexington now with the smoother pavement and extra room.

“Bike lanes in and of themselves have been a contentious item in the cycling community,” Sewell said. “And I would say this is a good example of putting in a fix that can reduce collisions across the board. And it makes for such a nice ride.”

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.