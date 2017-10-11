U of L announces it 'parted ways' with assistant basketball coach Jordan Fair

Dean Walker never imagined that everyone he held dear would die in the same year.

Police say the suspect got more than he bargained for when the victim pulled a gun himself and shot him.

A maintenance worker said Wednesday he told hotel dispatchers to call police and report a gunman had opened fire with a rifle inside Mandalay Bay before the shooter began firing from his high-rise suite into a crowd at a nearby musical performance.

The victim was crossing Dixie Highway when he was hit by a silver SUV in the southbound lanes.

Rick Pitino's lawyer said the University of Louisville has made a rush to judgement in essentially firing the coach and is reacting on emotion, not facts.

Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday following a meeting with U of L interim President Greg Postel and board of trustees chairman David Grissom

He allegedly claimed to be undercover. Now authorities say he's under arrest.

Memphis, Ind. man accused of impersonating police officers in effort to get free food from Taco Bell

Protesters took to the streets of Louisville on Tuesday after a man was shot and killed by police Sunday night.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office said the clown actor is a 28-year-old man from Radcliff.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville assistant basketball coach Jordan Fair has been fired.

U of L released a statement Wednesday night saying it has "parted ways" with Fair, "exercising the option in his contract to terminate his employment without cause."

Neither Fair nor fellow assistant Kenny Johnson have been involved with basketball practice or other duties for the team since being placed on paid administrative leave last week.

A criminal complaint unsealed in U.S. District Court in New York claims a U of L assistant coach known as "Coach-1" took part in a plan to funnel $100,000 from a company known to be Adidas, U of L's official apparel provider, to the family of a sought-after basketball recruit this summer. That coach hasn't been named.

A second coach, identified as "Coach-2," is also alleged to have worked to secure money for the prospect. Neither coach has been named publicly, although some national reports have cited unnamed federal law enforcement sources in identifying "Coach-2" as suspended U of L head coach Rick Pitino.

Fair will continue to be paid for 30 days. Johnson remains on paid administrative leave.

