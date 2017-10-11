U of L announces it 'parted ways' with assistant basketball coac - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L announces it 'parted ways' with assistant basketball coach Jordan Fair

Posted: Updated:
Jordan Fair Jordan Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville assistant basketball coach Jordan Fair has been fired.

U of L released a statement Wednesday night saying it has "parted ways" with Fair, "exercising the option in his contract to terminate his employment without cause."

Neither Fair nor fellow assistant Kenny Johnson have been involved with basketball practice or other duties for the team since being placed on paid administrative leave last week.

A criminal complaint unsealed in U.S. District Court in New York claims a U of L assistant coach known as "Coach-1" took part in a plan to funnel $100,000 from a company known to be Adidas, U of L's official apparel provider, to the family of a sought-after basketball recruit this summer. That coach hasn't been named.

A second coach, identified as "Coach-2," is also alleged to have worked to secure money for the prospect. Neither coach has been named publicly, although some national reports have cited unnamed federal law enforcement sources in identifying "Coach-2" as suspended U of L head coach Rick Pitino.

Fair will continue to be paid for 30 days. Johnson remains on paid administrative leave.

