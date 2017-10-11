GOTW | St. X hosts Male for district honors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – St. X and Male meet Friday night and a district championship hangs in the balance. That said, the two head coaches are approaching Friday’s WDRB Game of the Week in very different ways.

“It’s our biggest game of the year,” said St X head coach Will Wolford, whose Tigers will host Male Friday night. “It determines home field advantage for the rest of the year. It’s not only the ‘next week’…it’s the biggest game of the year.”

Male head coach Chris Wolfe takes a different tact.

“Winning the district is kind of a short term goal. Certainly it’s nice to achieve and say you’ve been champions, but the long term goal? The district championship doesn’t really have an impact,” Wolfe said.

Both teams come into Friday’s game at 7-1 on the season. The only blemish on their records came at the hands of Trinity.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Friday at St. X.

