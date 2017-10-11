Decorations stolen from 2-month-old girl’s grave in Shepherdsvil - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Decorations stolen from 2-month-old girl’s grave in Shepherdsville

Posted: Updated:

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two-month-old Rosie was buried in a Shepherdsville cemetery off Cedar Grove Road almost one year ago. Her mother, Amanda Westfall, visits her every day.

“We do everything we can to honor her,” Westfall said.

With her other daughter by her side, they often start their visits by winding up a musical angel, but on Monday, their visit with Rosie started very different.

“I think I was in shock,” Westfall said. “All of her stuff was gone, missing.”

While all the decorations have since been replaced, the person responsible got away with a lot.

“We had lanterns out. They were gone. Little pumpkin solar lights. They were gone. Some glass pumpkins. They were gone. Rocks ... they were gone too,” she said.

Westfall said the theft is common. Often times, the decorations go missing around holidays.

“Us moms, that's all we have," she said through tears. "We have the graves, and the only way we get to show our love to them is by decorating their graves. And to steal off that, it's like taking them. You don't want anyone taking from your kids. Why would you take from ours?"

Fed up and still heartbroken since Rosie passed away almost a year ago from a heart defect, Westfall took to social media. She asked for a specific angel to be returned. The thief must have seen the post, because the next day, the angel was returned.

“They could have the rest. It's replaceable," she said. "But to me, that angel is not."

Westfall uses her frustration and grief to help others in honor of Rosie. With various fundraisers and benefits throughout the year, the family donates the proceeds to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Norton Children’s Hospital. More information on upcoming events can be found here.

If you know who stole Rosie's decorations or have seen anyone steal from a grave, you're asked to call the Shepherdsville Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.