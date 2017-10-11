Family hopes new reward will bring home man missing since June

Dean Walker never imagined that everyone he held dear would die in the same year.

Police say the suspect got more than he bargained for when the victim pulled a gun himself and shot him.

A maintenance worker said Wednesday he told hotel dispatchers to call police and report a gunman had opened fire with a rifle inside Mandalay Bay before the shooter began firing from his high-rise suite into a crowd at a nearby musical performance.

The victim was crossing Dixie Highway when he was hit by a silver SUV in the southbound lanes.

Rick Pitino's lawyer said the University of Louisville has made a rush to judgement in essentially firing the coach and is reacting on emotion, not facts.

Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday following a meeting with U of L interim President Greg Postel and board of trustees chairman David Grissom

He allegedly claimed to be undercover. Now authorities say he's under arrest.

Memphis, Ind. man accused of impersonating police officers in effort to get free food from Taco Bell

Protesters took to the streets of Louisville on Tuesday after a man was shot and killed by police Sunday night.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office said the clown actor is a 28-year-old man from Radcliff.

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky (WDRB) -- The family of a missing man is now offering a reward with the hope of bringing him home.

Investigators originally thought Bret Broffman Jr. may have been headed to the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Tennessee. His parents no longer think that is likely, since their son always ordered tickets for music festivals he attended across the country in advance.

“I don’t believe he was ever headed to Bonnaroo," Bret Broffman Sr. said. "I believe at this time that if he had tickets for Bonnaroo, they would have came to the house."

The 27-year-old was last seen in Louisville on June 5. His car was found abandoned in Glasgow, Kentucky, two days later.

His parents hope the reward will bring new leads to detectives working the case.

“I’ll give $5,000 for any information concerning my son just to bring him home ... just so we can have relief from all of this,” Broffman Sr. said.

Broffman Jr. grew up in Mt. Washington and moved to Louisville just months before he went missing.

"I would like for my son to come home,” said Gail Broffman, Bret Jr.'s mother. “I know somebody knows something."

The family is trying to stay positive knowing the pain the truth may bring.

"I don't believe it's gonna be a happy ending," Broffman Sr. said. "I just want my son to come back."

If you know anything about what happened to Bret Broffman Jr., call 574-LMPD. Callers do not have to leave their name.

