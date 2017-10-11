Family hopes new reward will bring home man missing since June - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Family hopes new reward will bring home man missing since June

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky (WDRB) -- The family of a missing man is now offering a reward with the hope of bringing him home.

Investigators originally thought Bret Broffman Jr. may have been headed to the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Tennessee. His parents no longer think that is likely, since their son always ordered tickets for music festivals he attended across the country in advance.

“I don’t believe he was ever headed to Bonnaroo," Bret Broffman Sr. said. "I believe at this time that if he had tickets for Bonnaroo, they would have came to the house."

The 27-year-old was last seen in Louisville on June 5. His car was found abandoned in Glasgow, Kentucky, two days later.

His parents hope the reward will bring new leads to detectives working the case.

“I’ll give $5,000 for any information concerning my son just to bring him home ... just so we can have relief from all of this,” Broffman Sr. said.

Broffman Jr. grew up in Mt. Washington and moved to Louisville just months before he went missing.

"I would like for my son to come home,” said Gail Broffman, Bret Jr.'s mother. “I know somebody knows something."

The family is trying to stay positive knowing the pain the truth may bring.

"I don't believe it's gonna be a happy ending,"  Broffman Sr. said. "I just want my son to come back."

If you know anything about what happened to Bret Broffman Jr., call 574-LMPD. Callers do not have to leave their name.

