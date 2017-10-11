Sen. Rand Paul discusses tax reform and health care with Louisvi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sen. Rand Paul discusses tax reform and health care with Louisville business leaders

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Trump is expected to make a major announcement about health care Thursday, and Kentucky will be front and center.

Sen. Rand Paul told Louisville business leaders Wednesday that he plans to be at the White House for the announcement.

Paul was at UPS for a round table on tax reform, but the topic quickly shifted to health care ahead of Trump's announcement about his Executive Order.

And while Paul admitted he doesn't know specifics, he said he's discussed his ideas with Trump and believes they'll be addressed.

"This idea on legalizing individuals to buy insurance across state line through what are called health associations ... we have them here in Kentucky, and the president is reinterpreting an existing law that he believes is intended to allow these associations to be bigger and across state lines," Paul said.

Paul said he believes moving to a bulk system would bring insurance premiums and prescription drug prices down.

