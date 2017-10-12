UberEATS launches in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Uber is now in the food delivery business in Louisville.

UberEATS launched in Louisville Thursday and will deliver from a long list of restaurants, like Doc Crow's Southern Smokehouse and Raw Bar, Havana Rumba, Yummy Pollo and more.

Customers can order using the UberEATS app. A $5 discount is available on the first two orders by entering the promo code KYEATS in the app.

UberEATS also started in Lexington on Thursday.

