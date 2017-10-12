Michigan mom who ignored deal to vaccinate son to share custody - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Michigan mom who ignored deal to vaccinate son to share custody

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan judge has reduced the child custody rights of a woman who was jailed for five days for not following through on an agreement to vaccinate her 9-year-old son.

Oakland County Judge Karen McDonald ruled Wednesday that Rebecca Bredow will no longer have primary custody of the boy but will have joint custody with her ex-husband, James Horne.

Horne wanted the boy vaccinated and Bredow agreed to do so last November but didn't. She says vaccinations go against her religious beliefs.

McDonald found Bredow in contempt of court last week and ordered her jailed. She also granted temporary custody to Horne and ordered the boy to be vaccinated. He received four immunizations on Monday.

Bredow told reporters Wednesday she was "in shock" by the court's decision. Her attorney plans to appeal.

