Be Our Guest: Parlour teaches the best way to pair beer with you - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Be Our Guest: Parlour teaches the best way to pair beer with your favorite foods

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - WDRB in the Morning invites you to Be Our Guest at Parlour in Jeffersonville.

Parlour Pizza and Beer is a beer garden and Italianate pizzeria located on the Southern Indiana entrance to the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge. Parlour's beer garden features outdoor spaces with a wide selection of Craft Beer, as well as Draft Wine and a Full Dining Menu at the Carriage House Bar.

The main structure on Parlour's Downtown Jeffersonville property, the Duffy-Hancock House, was built in the early 1800's and has been home to historic figures from Riverboat Magnates to prominent local physicians.

WDRB has a limited number of half priced Be Our Guest gift certificates to Parlour. The $50 gift certificates go on sale at 9 a.m. for just $25 on Thursday October 12, 2017. For more information, CLICK HERE. http://wdrb.incentrev.com/category/local

Parlour

131 West Chestnut Street

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

(812)914-7400

For more information, CLICK HERE. www.eatparlourpizza.com

