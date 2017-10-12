The family of a missing man is now offering a reward with the hope of bringing him home.

The family of a missing man is now offering a reward with the hope of bringing him home.

U of L released a statement Wednesday night saying it has "parted ways" with Fair, "exercising the option in his contract to terminate his employment without cause."

Authorities have identified the man who died after being hit by an SUV while crossing Dixie Highway early Wednesday morning.

A maintenance worker said Wednesday he told hotel dispatchers to call police and report a gunman had opened fire with a rifle inside Mandalay Bay before the shooter began firing from his high-rise suite into a crowd at a nearby musical performance.

Police said an off-duty corrections officer was inside the store when he was told about a shoplifter.

Colleagues at U of L react to the news of professor who died hiking in Wyoming

Officials say there are more cases of dog flu in Louisville than anywhere else across the country.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville students and staff are mourning the death of a professor found dead hiking in Wyoming. Friends says she was an experienced hiker.

Flowers are now outside Carol Hanchette's U of L office. She was an an Associate Professor of Geography and Geosciences.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office in Wyoming says Hanchette died from hypothermia. The Sheriff says she and a 67-year-old man from Billings, Montana went to a wilderness area on Friday and camped. The Sheriff says Hanchette and the man had taught together before and were friends.

While hiking Saturday night, they became separated, when the man decided to head back to camp on his own. Police say she wanted to stay continue to hike. Authorities say the man got lost and never reached the camp and stayed on his own Sunday night. He eventually found his way out late Monday afternoon and met people who contacted police.

The Sheriff says Hanchette eventually made her way to the campsite and left a note for her friend saying she went for help and she took her backpack and sleeping bag. The Sheriff doesn't know exactly when she came back to the campsite and says Saturday night, a snow storm started.

Crews searched and found her body late Tuesday morning on a jeep trail. The Sheriff says she had a small leg injury. But ultimately, Hanchette died of hypothermia. Authorities say the investigation is over.

Associate professor Maggie Walker says she and her colleagues are shocked. "She hiked for many years, was very experienced, I know she was a member of a local hiking group and would go around the country on adventures and that's one of the things that was so surprising given that she was an experienced hiker, this befell her."

Walker adds, "We're all devastated, Carol was a fundamental person to the department. She grew the graduate program. She had a great vision for what geography can be and do. She influenced me as my mentor. She has tons of students who are heavily impacted by the loss of her."

