University of Louisville professor found dead in Wyoming

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Louisville professor was found dead in Wyoming.

A sheriff's department official says 62-year-old Carol Hanchette was found Tuesday morning in the Bighorn Mountains. 

She had been hiking with 67-year-old Richard Cornelius, but the two got separated last Saturday.

Officials say Cornelius, of Billings, Montana decided to head back to camp on his own.

Cornelius then got lost and eventually found his way out of the mountains late Monday afternoon.

He contacted police and a search for Hanchette started late Monday night.

Investigators say Hanchette was looking for help and was hiking without her gear in a snowstorm.

She died of hypothermia.

The U of L website says Hanchette was an Associate Professor of Geography and Geosciences.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

