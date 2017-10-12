Louisville Zoo welcomes newest female gorilla - Bandia - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Zoo welcomes newest female gorilla - Bandia

Posted: Updated:
Bandia (source: The Louisville Zoo) Bandia (source: The Louisville Zoo)
Casey (source: The Louisville Zoo) Casey (source: The Louisville Zoo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo now has a new resident. 

Twenty-year-old Bandia arrived this week from the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans. She joins Casey, a silverback gorilla who came to Louisville this summer from the same zoo.

Bandia will join Gorilla Forest after a quarantine period followed by time to get acclimated to her new surroundings. 

The gorillas will be a part of the family group that will help raise 1-year-old Kindi. That group now includes Kindi and her surrogate mother, Kweli, as well as female gorillas Paki and Bandia.

Zoo officials hope the changes will create a strong and healthy family group for Kindi.

In conjunction with these changes, 29-year-old silverback Mshindi was recently moved to the Cincinnati Zoo. 

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.