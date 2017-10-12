WATCH LIVE 1 p.m.: University of Kentucky men's basketball media day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari holds his annual media day Thursday.

He is expected to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to talk about the upcoming season.

We are streaming Calipari's remarks right here. Click on the video player above to view the stream.

The UK Wildcats hold their annual Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena on Friday, October 13 to introduce both the men's and women's basketball teams . Free tickets were sold out in just 40 minutes.

