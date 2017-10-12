WATCH LIVE 1 p.m.: University of Kentucky men's basketball media - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE 1 p.m.: University of Kentucky men's basketball media day

Posted: Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari holds his annual media day Thursday. 

He is expected to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to talk about the upcoming season. 

We are streaming Calipari's remarks right here.  Click on the video player above to view the stream. 

[MOBILE APP USERS CLICK HERE]

The UK Wildcats hold their annual Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena on Friday, October 13 to introduce both the men's and women's basketball teams . Free tickets were sold out in just 40 minutes. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.