Trump to sign executive order on health care alternatives

Solar lights, glass pumpkins, decorative rocks and batteries were some of the items stolen from the grave.

“(Percy) Brown’s allegations, if true, are deeply disturbing,” Judge David Hale said in his order. “As pleaded here, however, they fail to state a plausible claim for relief.”

U of L released a statement Wednesday night saying it has "parted ways" with Fair, "exercising the option in his contract to terminate his employment without cause."

The family of a missing man is now offering a reward with the hope of bringing him home.

Police said an off-duty corrections officer was inside the store when he was told about a shoplifter.

A maintenance worker said Wednesday he told hotel dispatchers to call police and report a gunman had opened fire with a rifle inside Mandalay Bay before the shooter began firing from his high-rise suite into a crowd at a nearby musical performance.

Officials say there are more cases of dog flu in Louisville than anywhere else across the country.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office said the clown actor is a 28-year-old man from Radcliff.

WASHINGTON, DC (FOX NEWS) -- The White House announced Thursday that President Trump is taking executive action on health care as Congress stalls on efforts to overhaul ObamaCare, calling for a plan that could let employers band together and offer coverage across state lines.

The order aims to offer “alternatives” to ObamaCare plans and increase competition to bring down costs.

“The time has come to give Americans the freedom to purchase health insurance across state lines, which will create a truly competitive national marketplace that will bring costs way down and provide far better care,” Trump said in a statement.

He will sign the order at 11:15 a.m. Thursday morning. Kentucky's U.S. Senator Rand Paul's office says he will be with the president as he signs the executive order to expand access to Association Health Plans.

According to officials, Trump will direct the secretary of Labor to consider expanding access to Association Health Plans, which could allow employers to form groups across state lines offering coverage. According to the White House, these plans could offer lower rates.

The order also calls on other federal agencies to consider expanding coverage in low-cost, short-term insurance plans not subject to ObamaCare rules.

Trump's move is likely to encounter opposition from medical associations, consumer groups and even insurers -- the same coalition that has blocked congressional Republicans. They say it would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage for healthy people would come with significant gaps

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media and Fox News. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved.