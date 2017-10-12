Coroner identifies man killed while crossing Dixie Highway early - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Coroner identifies man killed while crossing Dixie Highway early Wednesday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified the man who died after being hit by an SUV while crossing Dixie Highway early Wednesday morning. 

According to Jefferson County deputy coroner Michael E. Haag, the victim, 22-year-old James Paredes, died from multiple blunt force trauma. Haag says Paredes resided in the 2500 block of Martin Avenue. 

Witnesses told Shively police that Paredes darted into traffic on Dixie Highway between Gagel Avenue and Rockford Lane just before he was hit by an SUV around 6 a.m. on Oct. 11.

That stretch of road doesn't have crosswalks.

Shively police spokesman Lt. Col. Josh Myers says the driver of the SUV stopped immediately. Myers says the driver couldn't see Paredes because he was wearing dark clothing and it was dark. 

"It was dark at the time of the impact and you know, lighting is what it is along Dixie Highway," Myers said. 

One witness told WDRB that jaywalking is a problem in the area. 

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.