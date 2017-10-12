Bridge improvement project shuts down State Road 403 in Clark Co - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bridge improvement project shuts down State Road 403 in Clark County

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A construction project has a busy roadway in southern Indiana shut down. 

An almost $3 million improvement to State Road 403 at the Silver Creek bridge began Thursday morning. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the new bridge will be 275-feet long and about 31-feet wide. 

The bridge is located one mile east of U.S. 31 between Sellersburg and Charlestown. And that means drivers will have to detour around the construction.  
Northbound drivers will take U.S. 31 to Henryville, then State Road 160 to Charlestown before getting back on State Road 403.

Local business owners near the bridge say it’s causing traffic problems, but they want customers to know they are still open. They realize the bridge work is necessary and the construction impacts both customers and employees.

"It’s impacting us a great deal. It slows down the residential business that comes in here, people don’t want to fight the traffic they have to fight so they just don’t come,” said John Biesel from Earth First. 

During the closure, crews will tie together old and new pavement sections. The road is expected to be closed for up to two weeks.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.