Amazon plans to hire more than 14,000 in Kentucky, Indiana during holiday season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amazon has begun its annual hiring blitz with plans to bring on more than 14,000 short-term workers in Kentucky and Indiana to help pick, pack and ship orders during its peak holiday season.

The company was unable to say exactly how many workers it plans to bring at its massive warehouses in Shepherdsville, Ky. and Jeffersonville, Ind. or the pay rates.

But job ads on Amazon’s website list rates ranging from about $11 to $13 an hour.

The jobs begin now and last through Christmas Day, Dec. 25. Amazon plans to hire about 120,000 seasonal workers nationwide.

Seasonal workers are eligible for health benefits, and those who become permanent workers in January get the company’s “comprehensive” benefits package including disability insurance, a 401-k retirement plan, college tuition contributions and company stock, an Amazon spokeswoman said.

Amazon is hiring seasonal workers directly and also through its temporary staffing agency Integrity Staffing, spokeswoman Shevaun Brown said.

Applicants can apply at www.amazon.com/peakjobs

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.