Teen sentenced for shooting at a Scottsburg park in May

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A teen convicted of shooting another teen at a southern Indiana park has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Detai Howard was sentenced last month after taking a plea deal in August.

Police said the incident happened at Beechwood Park in Scottsburg in May. Howard shot 19-year-old Jonathon Borton in the leg.

Video of the shooting was posted to social media.

Witnesses said the fight may have started over a stolen gun. Howard ran away, but his mother reached out to him and convinced him to turn himself in.

