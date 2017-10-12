Man accused of using school pick-up lane for drug deal - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man accused of using school pick-up lane for drug deal

Posted: Updated:

LANCASTER, Ky. (AP) - Police in a Kentucky town say a 63-year-old man was arrested for allegedly using a school pick-up car lane for a drug deal.

Lancaster police say Bobby G. Shumaker is accused of parking his vehicle in the pick-up line of Lancaster Elementary School before walking behind a nearby service station to sell drugs.

Media outlets report Shumaker is charged with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking drugs within 1,000 feet of a school and wanton endangerment,

Court documents show Shumaker was arrested last week about 15 minutes before students were released. Police say he allegedly tossed 10 Hydrocodone tablets into the school parking lot.

Police say a search of Shumaker's house turned up 2,300 pills and more than $8,000 in cash. A preliminary court hearing is set for Nov. 6.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.