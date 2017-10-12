Drumanard estate brings $1.6 million bid at bridges property auction

The FBI is asking for your help to locate a woman who may have information in a child sexual exploitation investigation.

U of L released a statement Wednesday night saying it has "parted ways" with Fair, "exercising the option in his contract to terminate his employment without cause."

The reaction from colleagues of Carol Hanchette in the Geosciences and Geology department.

Colleagues at U of L react to the news of professor who died hiking in Wyoming

Police said an off-duty corrections officer was inside the store when he was told about a shoplifter.

A maintenance worker said Wednesday he told hotel dispatchers to call police and report a gunman had opened fire with a rifle inside Mandalay Bay before the shooter began firing from his high-rise suite into a crowd at a nearby musical performance.

Authorities have identified the man who died after being hit by an SUV while crossing Dixie Highway early Wednesday morning.

Officials say there are more cases of dog flu in Louisville than anywhere else across the country.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office said the clown actor is a 28-year-old man from Radcliff.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky tentatively accepted $1.625 million Thursday for property that forced planners of the Ohio River Bridges Project to build a tunnel under it.

The price for the sprawling Drumanard estate was the highest among five bidders who submitted offers to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, but it is $6.7 million less than the amount the state paid in 2012 – a move that allowed a preservation easement to be added. There was no minimum bid requirement.

The state bought Drumanard in 2012, paying $8.3 million for the 53 acres on Wolf Pen Branch Road near U.S. 42. That was $1.5 million above the appraised value and more than $5 million higher than the previous sales price.

In all, Kentucky has reached agreements in principle to sell three properties – two in eastern Jefferson County and one downtown -- that it bought for $13.5 million as part of a sweeping historic preservation plan for the bridges project.

The bids now go to Gov. Matt Bevin’s Finance Secretary, William Landrum, for final review. None has been formally approved yet.

But if they are approved, the state stands to recoup just $2.425 million of its original investment.

The federal government agreed to tunnel under Drumanard’s grounds in order to comply with requirements that transportation projects avoid historic properties, if possible. It also pledged to add an easement limiting future development on the property.

Drumanard’s owners at the time, the Soterion Corp., were asked – but not required – to add the easement. When that didn’t happen, the state bought the property.

Steve Fox submitted the winning $1.625 million sealed bid at Thursday’s auction. The Transportation Cabinet accepted it, even though Fox had a letter of credit with him, but did not properly include it on time with the materials filed with his bid.

"That will be reviewed by the Secretary of Finance and they will make that determination," said Mark McCoy an official in the cabinet's right-of-way division.

The next-highest bid was $1.310 million

Fox said he plans to live at Drumanard and is not concerned with the easement. “I want to restore it to its former glory,” he said.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.