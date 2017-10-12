POV | Soccer proposal is a good deal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Metro Council will soon vote whether to approve a deal to fund the purchase of 40 acres in Butchertown for a soccer stadium district that would serve as the new home of our local professional team, Louisville City FC.

It won't be cheap, but this is a project that makes good sense no matter how you look at it. In return for issuing 30 million dollars in bonds for land acquisition, over the next 20 years the city will receive:

A new development that will transform a 35 acre eyesore at one of the main entrances to our city into the site of a state of the art 10,000 seat soccer stadium, 300,000 square feet of new office space, new hotels, restaurants, retail and more accessible public space.

Over 1,700 new full -time jobs and 1,400 construction jobs.

And 88 million dollars in new local taxes for our city and public schools, as well as 172 million in new, much-needed state revenue.

For nearly three seasons now, Louisville City has provided area fans with an exciting pro soccer team that's enjoyed great success both on the field and off. But this is the move that's necessary to take that success to the next level - for the city as well as the team.

Here's hoping the Metro Council sees this as the win-win opportunity it really is.

I'm Bill Lamb and that's my Point of View.

