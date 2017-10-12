Sen. Rand Paul says health care executive order is good first st - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sen. Rand Paul says health care executive order is good first step to helping Americans

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has been working for months with President Trump on health care.

Paul joined Trump at the White House on Thursday for the signing of the executive order. Paul said this is a good first step, but more legislation is needed.

"Right now, if you are a carpenter or a welder or an accountant or lawyer or a doctor, and you have four or five employees, you really don't have the leverage to drive the price down," Paul said. "But if you are able to join an association, we think we'll be able to drive the prices down."

Paul proposed the idea to the president earlier this year and has worked with the White House on it.

"I'm hoping this will show people that this is a benefit for working-class people to get insurance and that maybe we'll convince some Democrats to come on board," he said. "I've been talking with a number of Democratic senators to see if I could get a co-sponsor of bills to expand health associations as well."

Paul said there are still 28 million people in the U.S. who don't have insurance under Obamacare, and this plan could help those people along with 11 million people who have insurance from the individual market, where you buy health insurance on your own. He also wants to expand health savings accounts.

Paul would like to allow people to buy their health insurance through their HSA to get the tax benefits from it.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

