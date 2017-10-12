'Muhammad Ali Appreciation Night' named finalist for Minor Leagu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

'Muhammad Ali Appreciation Night' named finalist for Minor League promotion of the year

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bats need your help winning a contest for the best promotion.

Their "Muhammad Ali Appreciation Night" is now one of the top finalists for Minor League Baseball Promotion of the Year. The event was held back in June.

If you'd like to help them win, click here. Voting continues through Oct. 20.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

