More than 500,000 people expected at this weekend's 50th Harvest

More than 500,000 people expected at this weekend's 50th Harvest Homecoming festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The weather will be perfect to go outdoors this weekend, and New Albany is the place to be.

The 50th Harvest Homecoming kicked off Thursday as downtown streets were lined with dozens of vendors featuring lots of arts, crafts and tons of food.

And organizers said it's all for a good cause.

"Just showcasing our wonderful city and also showcasing our wonderful people through our civic organization non-profits, who much of the money made down here goes back into this community," said Beth White, Vice President of Booths at Harvest Homecoming. "It just shows what a generous and loving community we are." 

More than 500,000 people are expected during the four-day festival. Harvest Homecoming is free, but there is a $5 charge for the riverfront.

