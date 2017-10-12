LACETT | Louisville great Floyd to Have No. 24 Jersey Honored

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Louisville Cardinals will celebrate the career of one of the best safeties to ever play at the school this weekend

All American Anthony Floyd will have his number 24 honored this Saturday during the Card’s game with Boston College. It will be the 22nd jersey celebrated in the 99 year history of the program.

Floyd is all time interceptions leader at the school. He played for the Cardinals from 1999 to 2002, helping them to a bowl game each year.

