VIDEO | Police simulator helps Elizabethtown officers train when - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | Police simulator helps Elizabethtown officers train when to shoot

Posted: Updated:

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- In tense, real-world situations, police and civilians don't always agree on the outcomes of police shootings.

Some departments use a simulator to train for those situations, and the Elizabethtown Police Department invited a WDRB News crew down to see how it works.

Officer Chris Denham ran through the department's "Response to Resistance Simulator," which helps train officers on proper use of force.

Denham said their training means police will look at situations and their surroundings differently than civilians.

Watch the full video of the simulation above.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.