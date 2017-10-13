New Orleans police officer shot and killed in line of duty - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Orleans police officer shot and killed in line of duty

Posted: Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WDRB) - A New Orleans police officer was shot and killed early Friday morning.

The mayor of New Orleans sent out a tweet Friday saying an officer was killed in the line of duty.

The shooting happened near an apartment complex just after midnight.

Police say the officers were on routine patrol when the 30-year-old suspect starting shooting at four officers when the officers got out of their cars.

One officer was shot several times, and died at the hospital.

The gunman eventually surrendered to police and is also being treated at a local hospital.

The officer's name has not been released.

New Orleans Police, Louisiana State Police and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the scene.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

