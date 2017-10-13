Crocodile suspected of killing Australia woman with dementia

Officials say there are more cases of dog flu in Louisville than anywhere else across the country.

Dean Walker never imagined that everyone he held dear would die in the same year.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office said the clown actor is a 28-year-old man from Radcliff.

An uncomfortable exchange at Kentucky basketball media day was probably the first of many around the nation as coaches face questions they can't answer about an ongoing federal investigation into corruption in college basketball.

The reaction from colleagues of Carol Hanchette in the Geosciences and Geology department.

Students at U of L react to their professor's hiking death in Wyoming

The "pink" or "teal" sneaker debate is basically "gold" or "blue" dress debacle of 2015 all over again.

WDRB News learned through an open records request that officer John Thomas was hired in April of this year and has been on the job for six months.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is trying to quickly spread the word that hunting deer with a rifle is now illegal on public land.

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) -- Authorities in northern Australia were searching on Friday for a crocodile suspected of killing a dementia patient who wandered from a nursing home, police said.

Human remains along with Anne Cameron’s clothes and walking stick were found near a creek bank on Thursday two days after the 79-year-old woman wandered from a nursing home at Port Douglas in Queensland state, Police Inspector Ed Lukin said.

Police suspect she wandered into tropical forest and became disoriented, triggering an extensive search.

The remains were found about 2 kilometers (a mile) from the nursing home.

Pathologists in Cairns confirmed Friday that the remains were human, Lukin said.

“We strongly suspect now that there has been involvement of a crocodile attack given the location of those items and the human remains ... close to a watercourse,” Lukin said.

While police were waiting for the results of further forensic tests, Lukin said it was “highly likely” the remains were Cameron’s since no one else had been reported missing in the area.

State rangers set crocodile traps on Thursday night and searched surrounding waterways by helicopter and boat on Friday, he said.

The woman’s granddaughter Isabella Eggins posted on social media that the family “have the firm belief that my nan Anne Cameron has passed away in tragic circumstances.”

Crocodiles are territorial, and killer crocs are usually caught near the scene of attacks.

Government wildlife director Michael Joyce said he was confident of catching the crocodile, and urged the public to report any “abnormal” crocodile behavior.

The killer crocodile “may show a level of boldness that is different from other crocodiles in the river,” Joyce said.

Crocodiles have been a protected species in Australia since the 1970s, which has led to an explosion in their population across the country’s tropical north. Because saltwater crocodiles can live up 70 years and grow throughout their lives — reaching up to 7 meters (23 feet) in length — the proportion of large crocodiles is also rising.