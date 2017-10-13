CRAWFORD | Louisville pregame scout: Red-White scrimmage, 5 things to watch

There will be a lot of firsts when the University of Louisville basketball team takes the court for a Red-White scrimmage tonight at the KFC Yum! Center. Eric Crawford talks about what to watch for.More >>
There will be a lot of firsts when the University of Louisville basketball team takes the court for a Red-White scrimmage tonight at the KFC Yum! Center. Eric Crawford talks about what to watch for.More >>
An uncomfortable exchange at Kentucky basketball media day was probably the first of many around the nation as coaches face questions they can't answer about an ongoing federal investigation into corruption in college basketball.More >>
An uncomfortable exchange at Kentucky basketball media day was probably the first of many around the nation as coaches face questions they can't answer about an ongoing federal investigation into corruption in college basketball.More >>
David Padgett found not only an assistant coach with a wealth of head-coaching experience, but someone he has known since high school in veteran coach Trent Johnson.More >>
David Padgett found not only an assistant coach with a wealth of head-coaching experience, but someone he has known since high school in veteran coach Trent Johnson.More >>
Eric Crawford examines Tom Jurich's time at Louisville, both financially and otherwise, and considers his future after interim university president Greg Postel placed him on paid administrative leave.More >>
Eric Crawford examines Tom Jurich's time at Louisville, both financially and otherwise, and considers his future after interim university president Greg Postel placed him on paid administrative leave.More >>
Kentucky continued to keep living dangerously -- and winning -- in a 40-34 victory over Missouri Saturday night.More >>
Kentucky continued to keep living dangerously -- and winning -- in a 40-34 victory over Missouri Saturday night.More >>
"There's only one Coach P -- I'm Coach Padgett," David Padgett said before heading into a practice session as the lone coach on the University of Louisville coaching staff. Eric Crawford provides a glimpse.More >>
"There's only one Coach P -- I'm Coach Padgett," David Padgett said before heading into a practice session as the lone coach on the University of Louisville coaching staff. Eric Crawford provides a glimpse.More >>
Eric Crawford writes about the challenge awaiting Vince Tyra as acting athletic director of the University of Louisville.More >>
Eric Crawford writes about the challenge awaiting Vince Tyra as acting athletic director of the University of Louisville.More >>
No action was taken by the University of Louisville board of trustees in a specially called Monday meeting, but interim president Greg Postel said an announcement of an acting athletic director should come Tuesday afternoon.More >>
No action was taken by the University of Louisville board of trustees in a specially called Monday meeting, but interim president Greg Postel said an announcement of an acting athletic director should come Tuesday afternoon.More >>
There will be a lot of firsts when the University of Louisville basketball team takes the court for a Red-White scrimmage tonight at the KFC Yum! Center. Eric Crawford talks about what to watch for.More >>
There will be a lot of firsts when the University of Louisville basketball team takes the court for a Red-White scrimmage tonight at the KFC Yum! Center. Eric Crawford talks about what to watch for.More >>
An uncomfortable exchange at Kentucky basketball media day was probably the first of many around the nation as coaches face questions they can't answer about an ongoing federal investigation into corruption in college basketball.More >>
An uncomfortable exchange at Kentucky basketball media day was probably the first of many around the nation as coaches face questions they can't answer about an ongoing federal investigation into corruption in college basketball.More >>
High-profile supporters of suspended University of Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich are pushing back against interim U of L President Greg Postel’s claim that Jurich failed to keep key people in the loop before executing a 10-year, $160 million extension of the university’s apparel sponsorship deal with Adidas.More >>
High-profile supporters of suspended University of Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich are pushing back against interim U of L President Greg Postel’s claim that Jurich failed to keep key people in the loop before executing a 10-year, $160 million extension of the university’s apparel sponsorship deal with Adidas.More >>
U of L released a statement Wednesday night saying it has "parted ways" with Fair, "exercising the option in his contract to terminate his employment without cause."More >>
U of L released a statement Wednesday night saying it has "parted ways" with Fair, "exercising the option in his contract to terminate his employment without cause."More >>
David Padgett found not only an assistant coach with a wealth of head-coaching experience, but someone he has known since high school in veteran coach Trent Johnson.More >>
David Padgett found not only an assistant coach with a wealth of head-coaching experience, but someone he has known since high school in veteran coach Trent Johnson.More >>
Rick Pitino's lawyer said the University of Louisville has made a rush to judgement in essentially firing the coach and is reacting on emotion, not facts.More >>
Rick Pitino's lawyer said the University of Louisville has made a rush to judgement in essentially firing the coach and is reacting on emotion, not facts.More >>
Eric Crawford examines Tom Jurich's time at Louisville, both financially and otherwise, and considers his future after interim university president Greg Postel placed him on paid administrative leave.More >>
Eric Crawford examines Tom Jurich's time at Louisville, both financially and otherwise, and considers his future after interim university president Greg Postel placed him on paid administrative leave.More >>
An attorney for Powell, Bart McMahon, confirmed the settlement but said he could not discuss the terms because it is confidential.More >>
An attorney for Powell, Bart McMahon, confirmed the settlement but said he could not discuss the terms because it is confidential.More >>