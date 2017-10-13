LOUISVILLE POLICE: Armed robber accidentally shoots self in the leg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an armed robber's crime was brought to an abrupt and unexpected halt when he accidentally shot himself in the leg with his own gun.

According to an arrest report, it happened on Monday, Oct. 9, just after 9:30 p.m., in the 1200 block of S. 4th Street, near W. Oak Street.

Police say a man told them that, as he arrived home, a black male wearing a dark-colored hat and black jacket pulled out a handgun -- a chrome revolver -- and pointed it at him. The suspect then allegedly told the man to start his moped. At that point, police say the suspect got on the moped and drove away.

While searching the area shortly after the robbery, police say they saw 19-year-old Desmond Gist with a red moped in an alley less than a quarter of a mile away from the robbery scene. The officer then backed up to talk to Gist, but at that point, Gist ran away, leaving the moped, according to the arrest report.

Police say surveillance video captured Gist running out of the alley and between two houses on Garvin Street. At that point, police say, it appeared that Gist shot himself in the leg.

Police say he then crawled to the 1200 block of Garvin Place, and officers were sent to that location on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Gist bleeding "from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his leg." Nearby officers found a dark-colored hat, a black jacket and chrome revolver similar to the gun described by the robbery victim.

Police say Gist admitted that he accidentally shot himself while trying to get away from police.

He was taken to University Hospital to be treated for his injuries, and later booked at Louisville Metro Corrections. Gist is charged with first-degree robbery.

