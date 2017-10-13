Woman accused of using fake bar code to scan items at Louisville Kroger

Police say one victim was bleeding profusely, had two broken ribs and a collapsed lung.More >>
Police say one victim was bleeding profusely, had two broken ribs and a collapsed lung.More >>
Police say the woman fought with a security guard as she tried to leave the store.More >>
Police say the woman fought with a security guard as she tried to leave the store.More >>
Police say an armed robber's crime was brought to an abrupt and unexpected halt when he accidentally shot himself in the leg with his own gun.More >>
Police say an armed robber's crime was brought to an abrupt and unexpected halt when he accidentally shot himself in the leg with his own gun.More >>
WDRB News learned through an open records request that officer John Thomas was hired in April of this year and has been on the job for six months.More >>
WDRB News learned through an open records request that officer John Thomas was hired in April of this year and has been on the job for six months.More >>
Police say a search of the suspect's house turned up 2,300 pills and more than $8,000 in cash. A preliminary court hearing is set for Nov. 6.More >>
Police say a search of the suspect's house turned up 2,300 pills and more than $8,000 in cash. A preliminary court hearing is set for Nov. 6.More >>
Detai Howard was sentenced last month after taking a plea deal in August.More >>
Detai Howard was sentenced last month after taking a plea deal in August.More >>
A former Lexington pastor is accused of sexually abusing two young relatives.More >>
A former Lexington pastor is accused of sexually abusing two young relatives.More >>
He allegedly claimed to be undercover. Now authorities say he's under arrest.More >>
He allegedly claimed to be undercover. Now authorities say he's under arrest.More >>