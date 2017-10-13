Woman accused of using fake bar code to scan items at Louisville Kroger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been charged with robbery after police say she tried to get a deep discount on items using a fake bar code.

According to the arrest report, officers were sent to the Kroger at 3165 S. 2nd Street, which is not far from Papa John's Cardinal Stadium, just before 1 o'clock Thursday afternoon on reports of a shoplifter fighting with a security guard.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect, 32-year-old Jaqueline Roberts, being restrained on the ground in handcuffs. Police say Kroger security told them Roberts was spotted placing a bar code she brought into the store over the bar code on items she selected and scanned in the self-service checkout lane.

According to police, the bar code Roberts used caused each item to ring up for $1. Kroger security officers told police they waited until Roberts was exiting the store to confront her. She was taken to the store's back office and was cooperative at first, but police say she told Kroger employees she had to use the bathroom and tried to leave.

That's when Kroger security used force to restrain her. Police say the Kroger security guard suffered a broken fingernail, redness to the chest and a lacerated knee during the struggle.

Roberts was arrested and charged with second degree robbery.

