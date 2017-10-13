Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died in southern Indiana cra - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died in southern Indiana crash

Posted:

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist hurt in a southern Indiana crash has died from his injuries.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Clark County.

Clarksville Police say the motorcyclist, identified as 28-year-old Devrese Vancliff of New Albany, was on Brown Station Way near North Clark Boulevard, when he hit a car that was turning onto Brown Station Way.

Vancliff was taken to University Hospital, where he died. His cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries

The driver of the passenger car reported minor injuries. 

