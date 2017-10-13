Kentucky-born actress Ashley Judd to receive award for helping to out Harvey Weinstein

Police say the woman fought with a security guard as she tried to leave the store.

The reaction from colleagues of Carol Hanchette in the Geosciences and Geology department.

President Donald Trump plans to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law he has been trying to unravel for months.

An uncomfortable exchange at Kentucky basketball media day was probably the first of many around the nation as coaches face questions they can't answer about an ongoing federal investigation into corruption in college basketball.

The "pink" or "teal" sneaker debate is basically "gold" or "blue" dress debacle of 2015 all over again.

WDRB News learned through an open records request that officer John Thomas was hired in April of this year and has been on the job for six months.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is trying to quickly spread the word that hunting deer with a rifle is now illegal on public land.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky-born actress Ashley Judd will be honored for "speaking truth to power" later this month.

According to a news release, the New York-based Women's Media Center will honor Judd with the WMC Speaking Truth to Power Award on Oct. 26 at Capitale in New York City.

The center's website describes it as, "a progressive, nonpartisan, nonprofit organization working to raise the visibility, viability and decision-making power of women and girls in media and, thereby, ensuring that their stories get told and their voices are heard." It was founded in 2005 by Jane Fonda, Robin Morgan and Gloria Steinem.

The news release says Judd is being honored because she was the first actress to go on the record to share her story about Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual harassment. Judd permitted herself to be used as a named source in an investigative report published by The New York Times.

"It is crucial to call out those like Harvey Weinstein who misuse big power, and also to reward those who risk what small power they have by telling the truth," said Steinem in a statement.

"I would like to pay tribute to my friend Ashley Judd, who travels the world encouraging women and girls to tell the truth about being prostituted and sex trafficked, and who now has led global truth-telling in the most powerful way -- by example."

