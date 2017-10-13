Athletes prepping for this Sunday's IronMan competition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 3,000 athletes will descend on downtown Louisville for Sunday's grueling IronMan competition.

The IronMan competition takes place this Sunday. On Friday, we caught up with some of the athletes at IronMan Village on the waterfront as they were completing the registration process, getting their bikes tuned up -- even enjoying a last-minute massage.

Competitors in must complete a 2.4-mile swim in the Ohio River, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run through Louisville and its surrounding areas. The bike course takes athletes out of Louisville, towards Oldham and Henry counties, and into LaGrange.

The running course is flat and passes the University of Louisville campus and Churchill Downs, before finishing at Fourth Street Live!

Timmy Gallagher, an IronMan athlete who has been training hard for the past year, told us what motivates him.

"It's a sense of you're part of something bigger," Gallagher said. "And you're pushing boundaries of yourself and you're sharing that will all the other athletes, which I think really is what life is about. That's why I do it.

A number of streets will be shut down on the day of the competition. On Sunday from 5 a.m to 6:30 p.m, Witherspoon from Preston Street to Bingham Way will be shut down.

River Road from Third Street to the westbound I-64 ramp will also be blocked until 6:30 p.m. as will River Road from Preston to Witherspoon Street.

Traffic will be allowed to access River Road Sunday morning after the bike ride is complete. The eastbound lanes of River Road are expected to open around 1 p.m.

