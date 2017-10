LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the night many UK fans have been waiting for since the end of last basketball season.

Big Blue Madness is tonight at the University of Kentucky.

It's the first open practice for the men's and women's basketball teams. Players will go through drills and game-like situations. The players will also be introduced to the fans.

The action starts at 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.