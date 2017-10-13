Ex-Miss Kentucky USA fights prison search before drug arrest - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ex-Miss Kentucky USA fights prison search before drug arrest

Posted: Updated:

LIMA, Ohio (AP) -- The attorney for a former Miss Kentucky USA who's accused of smuggling drugs into an Ohio prison says she shouldn't have been searched.

Authorities say 28-year-old Kia Hampton, of Louisville, Kentucky, was found with a balloon filled with marijuana at the prison in Lima in late May.

Her attorney argued Thursday that authorities shouldn't have been given a warrant that allowed the strip search.

The Lima News reports a prison investigator testified that Hampton admitted she removed the marijuana from the waistband of her pants and it fell to the floor before the search.

A state trooper says authorities asked for the search warrant after listening to phone calls that led them to believe Hampton planned to smuggle drugs to an inmate.

Hampton was crowned Miss Kentucky USA in 2010.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

