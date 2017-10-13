Betting pool takes wagers on location of Kentucky attorney on th - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Betting pool takes wagers on location of Kentucky attorney on the run

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Where in the world is Eric Conn? One Kentucky attorney is taking bets.

Conn is the Kentucky attorney behind one of the largest disability fraud cases in the nation. He's been on the run since June, when officials found his ankle monitor along I-75 in Lexington. He has not been heard from since.

Attorney Ned Pillersdorf represents Conn's clients. He started the "Where is Eric Conn?" betting pool. There are four options: Cuba, the Marshall Islands, Thailand and Kentucky.

Pillersdorf says all wagers will be donated to the Floyd County animal shelter.

He says those who pick the right location will get a framed copy of a fax Conn sent him 12 days after he went on the run.

