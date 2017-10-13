LMPD investigating shooting in the Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell tells WDRB that the shooting happened about 1:40 p.m. Friday at West Muhammad Ali Boulevard and South 23rd Street.

A man was taken to the hospital with what injuries said to not be life-threatening.

Initial reports from MetroSafe said the man had been shot in the chest but was alert and conscious, before being taken to the hospital.

