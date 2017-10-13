Calif. home of late 'Peanuts' creator Charles Schulz destroyed i - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Calif. home of late 'Peanuts' creator Charles Schulz destroyed in wildfires; memorabilia lost

Posted: Updated:
Charles Schulz (Source: The Associated Press) Charles Schulz (Source: The Associated Press)

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) -- California's deadly wildfires have claimed the home of "Peanuts" creator Charles Schulz, but his widow has escaped the flames.

Schulz's son, Monte Schulz, says a fire on Monday torched the Santa Rosa homes of his stepmother, 78-year-old Jean Schulz, and his brother, Craig Schulz.

She's staying with other relatives.

Schulz says he's been told the home where his famous cartoonist father died and all the memorabilia in it are gone. However, most of his father's original artwork is in the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa, and so far that's escaped the flames.

Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.